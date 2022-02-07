RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

IEBC miss targets greatly as second phase of voter registration ends

Authors:

Amos Robi

The commission failed to meet its target of 4.5 million voters by close of second phase

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with elections officials at Mang'u Tallying Centre
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with elections officials at Mang'u Tallying Centre

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has blamed delayed issuance of identification cards and voter apathy for the low voter registration witnessed in the country.

Recommended articles

The second phase of voter registration closed on February 6 with the electoral commission missing its targets by great margins.

IEBC had targeted to register 4.5 million new voters in the in the second phase of the enhanced voter registration exercise but could barely hit even half the number.

Registration figures as of last week, showed only 1.5 million voters had been registered leaving the commission missing its target greatly.

The commission also blamed the low youth voter turnout on loss of faith by the young people on the elected leaders who fail to deliver on what they promised.

IEBC officials tallying votes after December 15th, 2020 by-election
IEBC officials tallying votes after December 15th, 2020 by-election Pulse Live Kenya

Voter registration also took place in the diaspora - 12 countries in Africa, the middle east, America and Europe. As of February 5, 2022, a total of 2,640 voters had been registered in the diaspora. Voters in the diaspora will only take part in the presidential election.

In the last general election in 2017, there were about 19.6 million registered voters.

Election Amendment Bill

The commission has also cleared the air on the election amendment bill, which has proposed to scrapped off the livestreaming of election results either through mainstream media or online.

IEBC said the amendment was misinterpreted terming the media reports regarding the bill as erroneous.

In a press statement, the commission said the counting and prompt announcement of the results by the presiding officers at the polling stations will be done in an open and transparent manner in the full glare of the media and election observers.

For election preparedness, the Treasury allocated Sh8.8 billion to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Sh.324 million more to the Registrar of political parties.

In August 2021, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had noted a deficit of Sh14.5 billion in its allotted Sh26.354 billion on the National Treasury budget.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC miss targets greatly as second phase of voter registration ends

IEBC miss targets greatly as second phase of voter registration ends

Nzioka Waita breaks silence on pressure to back out of Machakos governor race

Nzioka Waita breaks silence on pressure to back out of Machakos governor race

Raila Odinga vows to have Harambee Stars in AFCON if elected president

Raila Odinga vows to have Harambee Stars in AFCON if elected president

Major forest fire breaks out in Aberdares, several acres destroyed

Major forest fire breaks out in Aberdares, several acres destroyed

DP Ruto says he will not make Harambee contributions until elections end

DP Ruto says he will not make Harambee contributions until elections end

PS Kibicho explains why he will not vie for Kirinyaga governor

PS Kibicho explains why he will not vie for Kirinyaga governor

Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

Joho shares quote on character after divorce went public

How far people should stand when a helicopter lands - KCAA

How far people should stand when a helicopter lands - KCAA

Murkomen claims Uhuru will be President for a 3rd term via puppet

Murkomen claims Uhuru will be President for a 3rd term via puppet

Trending

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Kenya airways planes

Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai

Media Council report says 40% of Kenyans don't watch TV

Kenyans watching TV