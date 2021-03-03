The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday announced teh date for three by-elections following the deaths of three MPs.

In a Gazette Notice dated March 1, 2021, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati outlined the various dates which will be involved before the eventual election day.

"Following declaration of vacancies that occurred in the office of Member of the Senate for Garissa County, Member of the National Assembly for Bonchari Constituency, Member of the National Assembly for Juja Constituency and Member of Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County Assembly.

"All confirmed by the respective Speakers of the Senate, National Assembly and Nyandarua County Assembly vide letters dated 18th February, 2021, 24th February, 2021 and 20th January, 2021, respectively, there shall be by-elections for Member of the Senate for Garissa County, Member of the National Assembly for Bonchari Constituency, Member of the National Assembly for Juja Constituency and Member of Rurii Ward for Nyandarua County Assembly on Tuesday, 18th May, 2021," the notice read in part.

The Commission further directed all political partie intending to participate in the by-elections to submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, 8th March, 2021.