Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced plans to revise the current constituency and ward borders.

In a statement by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the boundaries review process will begin in March 2020.

Chebukati explained that the law requires the Commission to conduct a review at an interval of either eight or twelve years.

"The current constituencies and wards boundaries were gazetted on 7th March 2012. Therefore, the Commission is to commence review of constituencies and wards boundaries from March 2020 being the beginning of the eighth year while the end of the end of the twelfth year is February 2024," the statement read in part.

The review could create new constituencies and wards or scrap off others which may affect the future constitution of Parliament and county assemblies.

The Constitution states that should the review introduce new names and boundaries, they will take effect after the dissolution of Parliament.

"The Commission shall alter the names and boundaries of constituencies, and the number, names and boundaries of wards.

"The names and details of the boundaries of constituencies and wards determined by the Commission shall be published in the Gazette, and shall come into effect on the dissolution of Parliament first following their publication," Article 89 outlines.

2019 Population and Housing census

Chebukati explained that a plan had been prepared to guide the process.

He added that the figures collected from the 2019 population and housing census will also guide the review process.

"On its part, the Commission is set to commence the implementation of the Boundaries Review Operations Plan, subject to availability of budget and the 2019 Census data which the Commission has requested from Kenya National Bureau of Statics (KNBS)," the brief explained.