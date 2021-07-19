IG Mutyambai announces action taken to curb kidnappings and killings

Mutyambai was responding to a question raised by a concerned citizen who sought to find out how the IG had decide to deal with the rising crisis.

IG Mutyambai further asked parents to be more vigilant with the whereabouts of their children as part of the security measures.

"Security has been heightened, parents are cautioned to take care of their children and also encouraged to educate their children on basic security measures. For any suspicious characters and activities contact police hotlines 112,911 or 999,#FichuaKwaDCI 0800722203," IG Mutyambai responded.

Inspector General Hilary N. Mutyambai Pulse Live Kenya

One Samuel Njuguna also questioned the IG on security in the city, asking: "This Nairobi is so unsafe, what is the police force doing to make it safe?"

To which the IG replied: "There is adequate deployment of police officers in areas affected, heightened surveillance and community policing."

Raila speaks on abductions and killings

Just moments before the IG's statement, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had issued a presser raising alarm over the recent killings reported by media.

In the statement, the special Africa Union envoy called on the police to beef up security for the vulnerable groups in society.

"Too many children, girls and women have in recent times suffered gruesome deaths in the hands of people who should be their protectors.

"This turn of events is completely unacceptable. It has already gone on too long and must now be arrested. This is not the country we wish for our children, especially our daughters and sisters," the statement read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Serial killer arrested

Last week police apprehended a suspect who confessed to having killed 12 children in various parts of the country.

In a statement recorded with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), 20-year-old Masten Wanjala narrated the history of killings, tracing his first kill to when he was only 15.

"The predator was barely 16, when he executed his first victim five years ago. Purity Maweu, a 12-year-old girl was the first to fall prey to the killer. The young girl was kidnapped from Kiima Kimwe in Machakos and her blood sucked by the killer, before being left for dead.