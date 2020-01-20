Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai on Monday announced that all VIPs involved in crime or suspected to be involved in crime will no longer enjoy police bodyguards.

In a statement seen by Pulselive.co.ke, the National Police Service (NPS) Communications Director Charles Owino outlined that the rogue VIPs have continued to soil the reputation of the disciplined forces with their behaviour.

"To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated, the NPS shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved or suspected to be involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts.

IG Hillary Mutyambai with DPP Noordin Haji & DCI George Kinoti. IG Mutyambai announces VIPs involved in crime to lose security detail

"Those VIPs who are civilian firearm holders shall have their certificates cancelled and weapons withdrawn," the statement read in part.

IG Mutyambai's order to affect VIPs

While the statement did not give a date when the order will take effect, it is likely to affect a number of high-profile politicians currently facing criminal charges.

Among those who are in court over corruption are Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu).

Migori Governor Okoth Obado's murder trial is yet to be concluded, therefore, putting him in the red with the IG's new order.

Among MPs accused of criminal conduct are Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.