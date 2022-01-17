IG Hillary Mutyambai gives update on Dennis Itumbi’s abduction case

Speaking during ‘Engage the IG’ on Twitter, IG Mutyambai mentioned Itumbi is yet to record a statement, making it hard to conclude investigations on his alleged abduction.

“We are still waiting for him to record an official statement on his account of events as investigations continue into the alleged abduction. #engagetheig,” said IG Mutyambai.

Abduction

Itumbi was allegedly kidnapped outside a barbershop in Kiambu's Thindigua area on December 23 and put into a car before being driven away by unknown people.

According to Kasarani police chief Peter Mwanzo, Itumbi was discovered with various injuries by bodaboda riders in Lucky Summer on the same day.

The operators rushed him to a hospital within Kasarani before being transferred to Nairobi West.

On January 12, the digital strategist, and Hustler Nation spokesman, assured his followers and Hustler Nation loyals that he is fairing well, days after being discharged from hospital.

Itumbi said that he will not bow to intimidation, stating that although he was seriously injured during his disappearance, his resolve remained unshaken.

Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

“Thank you for your ceaseless prayer, well wishes and encouragement; your goodwill saw me through the worst of a truly rough patch and restored my faith in the goodness of people,” he said.

Itumbi added: "To the few rogue police and their masters, I am unmoved - #HustlerNationStrong. I am fractured, but not destroyed. energized and damn it, rested!”

The blogger turned political fixer, disclosed that a thanksgiving ceremony is in the pipeline and the hustler nation brigade should bookmark February 13 on their calendars.

“You just helped us get to the next phase! Loading... Please #HustlerNation, book Feb 13, 2022 in your diary, tukashukuru Mungu pale Gichugu (we'll thank God at Gichugu), details to follow. Once again, asanteni sana and I wish you all God's blessings in 2022. Thank you very much,” Itumbi added.

Itumbi was discharged from Nairobi West Hospital on January 1, 2022.