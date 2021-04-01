Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai on Thursday issued a statement on the security measures ahead of the Easter weekend.

IG Mutyambai stated that 33 road blocks have been erected around the Zoned Area in lockdown.

He added that officers fom other security departments had been enlisted to man the road blocks day and night.

"In the interest of our safety, the National Police Service will continue to enforce the cessation of movement into and out of the Zoned Area, that is, Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru.

"Our operations will be done jointly with National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Prisons Service. As we speak, the Commissioner General Prisons has released not less than 3,000 officers to augment the NPS officers in ensuring that citizens go through this festive season in a secure and peaceful environment," he stated.