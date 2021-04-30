IG Mutyambai orders special team to investigate murder of Kitengela quartet

Bodies believed to be of three of the men - Elijah Obuong, Benjamin Amache Imbai and Jack Ochieng - were recovered by police on Thursday in Murang'a and Thika.

Police are yet to determine Mr Brian Oduor's whereabouts. He disappeared while in the company of the three other men.

IG Mutyambai confirmed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has already formed the team which has subsequently started investigations.

The team has been given one month to complete investigations and report back to the IG on their findings.