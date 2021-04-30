Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has ordered the formation of a special team to investigate the deaths of four men who disappeared from Kitengela on April 19, 2021.
IG Mutyambai orders special team to investigate murder of Kitengela quartet
Bodies were recovered 10 days after disappearance
Bodies believed to be of three of the men - Elijah Obuong, Benjamin Amache Imbai and Jack Ochieng - were recovered by police on Thursday in Murang'a and Thika.
Police are yet to determine Mr Brian Oduor's whereabouts. He disappeared while in the company of the three other men.
IG Mutyambai confirmed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has already formed the team which has subsequently started investigations.
The team has been given one month to complete investigations and report back to the IG on their findings.
Since the discovery of the bodies, the family of Jack Ochieng' was unable to confirm whether the body recovered by the police was that of their kin.
