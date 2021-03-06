Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has confirmed the withdrawal of police bodyguards assigned to him by the State.

The Senator also confirmed that, together with three members of the National Assembly, he had also surrendered his firearms to the police.

He further claimed that other politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto had also lost their security detail.

"The move by state agencies especially Minister of Interior and National Coordination and Inspector of National Police Service to arbitrarily and illegally withdraw our security and our licensed firearms is ILLEGAL and UNCONSTITUTIONAL especially to us leaders allied to the DP Ruto," Cherargei stated.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, in January 2020, instituted new rules on police protection for VIPs.

He directed the withdrawal of armed police officers from VIPs who are arrested over criminal activity or those with active court cases.