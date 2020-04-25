Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Jubilee party members to ignore information going rounds about the Party wrangles.

The DP dispelled the information saying it's only propaganda by desperate people seeking selfish gains and dubious ethnic coalitions.

In a late night tweet, the DP went ahead to clarify that the Jubilee party has no room for such people and that the party constitution gives authority to party organs and not individuals.

Ignore them

"Jubilee fraternity should ignore propaganda peddled by desperados seeking ragtag ethnic coalitions. Our progressive constitution vest power in party organs not personalities. Jubilee the governing party has no room for selfish evil experiments meant to benefit brokers & their ilk," the DP's tweet read.

The comment from the DP comes amidst claims that there has been attempts to kick him out of the ruling party.

DP William Ruto

They are crooks – Ruto

A few days ago, Deputy President William Ruto said that the people fraudulently making structural leadership changes within Jubilee were not President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men, terming them as crooks.

The DP said that a majority of the Jubilee elected leaders (146 MPs) both in the Senate and the National Assembly had rejected the attempted illegal changes at the party’s National Management Committee (NMC).

He went on to call them heartless gangsters who were taking advantage of the Coronavirus situation to disrupt things, when Kenyans are thinking about surviving the deadly virus.

“70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN'T President Uhuru's men; They are CROOKS,” said DP Ruto.