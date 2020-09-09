Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has defied sustained pressure to withdraw and apologize for his controversial remarks in reference to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Sudi said he was struggling to identify the exact comment that was deemed offensive, arguing that he was only passing a message that all mothers are the same and ought to be respected.

He said those who have taken issue with his mention of a mother's reproductive organs had not read the bible.

"I only said that all mothers should be respected. They are only saying I disrespected Mama Ngina but cannot say exactly how I did it. If it is about use of the word breasts, it is in the bible but these people do not read it," the MP said.

The legislator further distanced Deputy President William Ruto from his remarks saying he had spoken on his own behalf and that he felt insulted by those asking the DP to apologize.

"I have my own brain and I do not have a history of running mad. I have my own thoughts and asking Ruto to apologize for me is a great insult to me. If at all anyone should apologize for me, it is Uhuru Kenyatta since he is my party leader. Unless you want to be tribal, you would know that Uhuru, not Ruto, is my party leader in Jubilee," he stated.

Sudi hit out at leaders who have asked for his apology including Jubilee Secretary General whom he asked to take a break from politics to concentrate on his health.

Here is the full Sudi's full press address from his Kapseret home: