Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has responded following a report by Sunday Nation questioning his political game plan for 2022.

In the report titled; “Here, there, everywhere: Mudavadi’s game plan” political analysts criticize the former Vice-President for being too indecisive, while others said it is his political game plan.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the ANC leader responded to Nation saying that he was not here nor there, but he is everywhere with the local mwananchi.

“I am not here, I am not there, but I am everywhere with the Kenyan people,” responded Mudavadi.

Sunday Nation front page for June 14, 2020

According to Sunday Nation, University of Nairobi lecturer Dr. Richard Bosire, Musalia Mudavadi’s tact a trial and error approach and his stance on working with everyone is seen as a sign of indecisiveness and confusion.

“A good and calculative leader is one who makes up his mind on a given direction and deals with consequences and not one who studies situations to the last minute,” Bosire is quoted by Sunday Nation.

This comes even as the ANC leader maintains that he will support no one for presidency in 2022 general election.