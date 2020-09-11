Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Friday claimed that he was part of the deep state that will form the next government.

Babu said he suffered a lot before the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga but was now enjoying the fruits of peace.

"Nobody has suffered more than Babu Owino when fighting Uhuru Kenyatta. I was taken to Industrial Area and they squeezed all my body parts. However, we had the handshake and we spoke. There were two handshakes, the first one between Uhuru and Raila and the second one between Uhuru and Babu.

"Since the handshake, we have been working together. In fact, I can proudly say I'm part of the deep state. Those who are talking of the deep state, mimi nko pale ndani kabisa. Let us have unity and support the BBI," the legislator stated.

The MP spoke in South B where he accompanied area MP, Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar in launch of development projects.

Babu called on President Kenyatta to crack the whip on Deputy President William Ruto's allies over their attacks on the Uhuru and his family.

"For those insulting the President, I want to tell Uhuru that you are the seating on the top seat. Sitaskia vizuri Rais kama mimi nlifinywa na hao hawafinywi. Deal with them mercilessly," the MP added.