Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said he was ready to raise money to bribe Senators who are opposed to the one man one shilling formula that is currently being debated in the Senate.

The MP made the admission when appearing in a debate with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi who claimed that some of his colleagues had been enticed to fight the formula that is supported by the Senate leadership and by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua responded by asking Wamatangi what they needed to get the formula passed, saying he was willing to counter with a Sh1 million contribution.

"It is good Senator Wamatangi has confirmed that some Senators have been given money to sabotage this and if he can talk to them, we can also raise some money. I can give Sh1 million, Kimani Ichung'wa can also get another one million and we collect our money we give them something like Sh6 million so that they pass a formula that benefits our people," Gachagua said.

Senator Wamatangi declined Gachagua's offer saying the one man one formula would only be passed on the basis of truth and justice.

"When I say some Senators have been bribed, I do not mean I need to be sent to bribe them. I'm not in that business because I have fought for this formula since 2014, sometimes using my own money to go to the courts."

"I was sent to the Senate to debate and make decisions that align with the spirit of the Constitution. This fight will be won on truth, justice, and with the Constitution of Kenya," Wamatangi stated.

The Kiambu Senator added that a bribe was not a guaranteed solution as the other side could well raise more money for the Senators.

He pleaded with his colleagues to shun bribes and petty politics and pass a formula that could be passed on to future generations, prompting opposition from Gachagua.

"If politics are being played on this formula, the Senate is a political institution so the Senate leadership should play politics accordingly. They were able to get numbers to fire many of our allies in the Senate, why are they failing on this matter that will help the ordinary people in Mt Kenya. The big problem is the Senate leadership is clueless and are unable to sweet talk their colleagues and convince them," the Mathira MP stated.

The development came amid confusion in the Senate after a prolonged stalemate on the Counties Revenue Allocation formula.

The Senate will tomorrow resume debate on the formula after taking a two weeks break that saw a 12-member committee unsuccessfully attempt to resolve the impasse.