Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Friday praised ODM Leader Raila Odinga as a man of wisdom whose wisdom he needed in steering the duties given to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Matiang'i spoke during the BBI public participation meeting in Kisii where he referred to himself as Odinga's son.

"I'm your son and your guidance is something I need so we can move this country further. As Nyanza people, we are now one and we are moving forward as a family. This BBI process is a result of your wisdom together with President Uhuru Kenyatta," Matiang'i said.

The CS further acknowledged the benefits of Kenyatta's unity handshake with Odinga, which he said had also benefited him in his official duties.

"I never thought that I would be in the same meeting with James Orengo without teargas. But since then, Orengo and Otiende Amollo have been advising me with very good counsel. Sometimes they call me and tell me I'm still young and need to take something slow, I listen," the CS said.

The Kisii meeting was accompanied by high-profile political leaders and was presided over by Odinga.

Apart from leaders from Nyanza, Governors Anne Waiguru, Kivutha Kibwana, Wycliffee Oparanya, Charity Ngilu, and Ali Hassan Joho were some of those who graced the occasion.