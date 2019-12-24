The Immigration Department on Tuesday issued a statement warning that passport issuance services had been suspended until December 27, 2019.

The department explained that its IT systems were undergoing maintenance, though the operation had not been anticipated.

"Passport Services interrupted today due to unscheduled maintenance. Normal services expected to resume on Friday 27 December 2019,” the department said on Twitter, with a statement that stated that the suspension was due to “unavoidable circumstances.

