Kenyans started arriving at the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s home in Kabarak as early as 3am for the funeral.

The late retired President will be interred at his Kabarak home on Wednesday and crowds of mourners arrived before the gates were opened at 5.00am.

At 6am a majority of the tents which had been erected for the public were almost full, with a majority seated patiently waiting for the commencement of the day’s activities.

Kenyans trooped at Moi's Kabarak home at 3am

Burial place

Over 30,000 Kenyans are expected to attend the funeral although only a paltry 500 will be allowed by the graveside.

Moi’s body is expected to land at his Kabarak home by 7.30 a.m having left the Lee Funeral home some minutes before 7.00 a.m.

The burial site had been identified by the former Head of State during the burial of his wife Lena in line with Kalenjin traditions.

Mourners arrive in Kabarak

Kenyans trooped at Moi's Kabarak home at 3am