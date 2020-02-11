On Tuesday, thousands of Kenyans converged at Nyayo National Stadium for the National Prayer Service of the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

Gates were open as early as 5am, with Kenyans from all walks of life making their way into the stadium to witness the memorial service, ahead of Moi’s State Funeral slated on Wednesday in Kabarak.

Mzee Moi’s body left Lee Funeral home at around 8:30am for State House where it was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the Final Salute before being taken to Nyayo National Stadium.

In Photos: Thousands of Kenyans converge at Nyayo Stadium for Moi's Memorial Service

President Kenyatta will be leading the memorial service at Nyayo, an event that is expected to be graced by several Head of States.

Here is how the programme of the day looks like;

8:00 a.m. Members of the public are seated

8:00 - 10:15 a.m. Presentations by choirs

8:30 a.m. President Daniel Moi’s cortege leaves parliament for Nyayo National Stadium

10:00 - 10:20 a.m. Arrival and sitting of State officials and guests

10:30 a.m. Arrival of His Excellency the President and the First Lady

10:35 a.m. State reception of the cortege of President Daniel Moi

10:45 - 12:00 noon State memorial service

At 12 p.m., tributes to the former president are set to start and end at 2 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Casket of the late President Daniel Moi leaves Nyayo Stadium for Lee Funeral Home.