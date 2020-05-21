Deputy President William Ruto was in Kiambu Couty on Wednesday distributing food items to needy families.

The DP also inspected the construction of Marengeta Dam in Kikuyu constituency.

"Today, 600 families in Nachu Ward were part of the wider 3,600 households that benefitted from our food distribution to shield Kenyans from adverse effects of the outbreak," the DP said.

"We are committed to ensuring that vulnerable Kenyans are supported during this tough period of the COVID-19 crisis besides coming up with broad plans that will facilitate the country’s rapid recovery from the disease," he added.

The DP was accompanied by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, who hailed him for helping needy families in his ward.

"Asante Sana William Ruto. May the Lord’s Blessings be upon you. Our people in Kikuyu Constituency appreciate and Got your Back," the MP wrote said.

On the dam project, DP Ruto noted that it would benefit more than 120,000 households.

"... we are also investing in various infrastructural projects such as the construction of the Marengeta Dam, which is part of dams that will benefit more than 120,000 households countrywide," DP said.