Billionaire businessman Chris Kirubi has opened up on his battle against cancer and the lessons he has picked up during his recovery.

Kirubi said his health battle had made him discover that health is a personal battle that requires individual effort even while recognizing the power of prayers from friends and family.

“One thing I’ve come to discover is that in the end, you’re alone. Your friends may love you but eventually you have to deal with your sickness personally,” he said.

He added that the health journey had offered him a lot of time to reflect and evaluate his life choices.

The industrialist noted that he had also come to appreciate the value of quality healthcare systems – saying it was likely that he would be dead had he sought local treatment.

“I was just wondering what we can do to make sure, in a country like Kenya, everybody receives the best treatment possible…to tell you the truth, if I had been here maybe by now I would be long gone,” the tycoon said.

Kirubi said even in his recovery journey, he remains active in running his businesses which he hopes will improve the lives of Kenyans.

His ICT company has smart applications that help insurance companies provide medical cover to more people.

“My ICT company has nearly two million subscribers. I look forward to having four million and I’m sure by the time I have four million, I’ll want to have six million more. Why? Because I contribute to people’s wellness,” he said.

At 79 years, he is also actively involved in building what he refers as his dream home – arguing that the pursuit in success never ends.