CAS David Osiany loses his father

In an update, Osiany conveyed that his father had passed away on Tuesday, choosing not to share what had caused the death.

The CAS eulogized his dad as a brave and wise man who always loved his family.

“My father, my friend, osiepa has rested. Brave, thoughtful, wise, measured, forthright and loving. That’s who we have lost. Always referring to me as osiepa (my friend), my father never called me by name.

“The tree under whose canopy we dwelt, has finally been cut,” the CAS grieved.

How Uhuru appointed David Osiany as CAS

David Osiany was appointed CAS in Cabinet reshuffles that were done by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February 2021.