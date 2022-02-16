Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, David Osiany, and his family are in mourning following the sudden demise of his father.
CAS David Osiany loses his father
My father, my friend, osiepa has rested - Osiany
In an update, Osiany conveyed that his father had passed away on Tuesday, choosing not to share what had caused the death.
The CAS eulogized his dad as a brave and wise man who always loved his family.
“My father, my friend, osiepa has rested. Brave, thoughtful, wise, measured, forthright and loving. That’s who we have lost. Always referring to me as osiepa (my friend), my father never called me by name.
“The tree under whose canopy we dwelt, has finally been cut,” the CAS grieved.
Condolences messages from Osiany's Twitter followers
How Uhuru appointed David Osiany as CAS
David Osiany was appointed CAS in Cabinet reshuffles that were done by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February 2021.
Previously, Osiany who is a Policy Communications expert, served as an Adviser to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on youth affairs. He has also worked as a news anchor at Royal Media Services owned station HOT96.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke