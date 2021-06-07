Insider reveals details of NIS report which made Uhuru reject 6 judges in appointments

The fresh details have emerged amid calls and law suits seeking to compel the President to appoint all judges as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

According to the source, who opted to remain anonymous, the President was furnished with a report by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on the judges who were left out.

"A report by the NIS raised a red flag among some of the candidates. The information was shared with State House after the JSC interviews,

"The fact that the Akasha brothers were swiftly jailed in the US after long-periods of ‘monkey business’ in the local courts embarrassed the Judiciary, a matter that was acknowledged by retired Chief Justice David Maraga. The case was bungled in Kenya. The Akashas complained against some judges in their testimony," the source conveyed.

The source added that one of the nominees was struck out over an alleged bribe in a high-profile land case.

Another of the judges was also reportedly rejected because of granting bail to terrorism suspects.