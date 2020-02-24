The government announced on Monday it had extended the deadline for old passport replacement to March 2021.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said in a statement that 1.8 million Kenyans are yet to apply for the second generation e-passport.

“Due to this, the government extends the deadline for voiding the current dark blue machine-readable passport by 12 months,” Matiangi said.

"As such, it's holders may continue using it until March I, 2021 when it will no longer be valid," the statement added.

In order to ease passport replacement, the Government has set up four passport control centres in Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu. Others have been set up in the diaspora.