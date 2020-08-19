Interior CS Fred Matiangi on Wednesday announced a major reshuffle in the country's internal security structure.

The changes several transfers which the CS said were announced at after consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Wilson Njega and his Western counterpart Anne Ngetich have been promoted to work in the Office of the President.

Njega will be replaced by James Kianda who previously has served as Nyanza Regional Commissioner.

Here is the detailed list of the transfers which have mainly affected County and deputy police commanders.

1. Onesmus Kyatha from Mandera County to Mombasa County

2. Joshua Nkanatha from Kajiado County to Marsabit County

3. Evans Achoki from Marsabit County to Kajiado County

4. Michael N. Tialal from Siaya County to Garrisa County

5. Gilbert B. Kitiyo from Mombasa County to Mandera County

6. Stephen Kihara from Kisii County to Uasin Gishu County

7. Mwangi Meru from Garrisa County to Narok County

8. George Omod from Bomet County to Kakamega County

9. Samuel Kimiti from Narok County to Bungoma County

10. Olaka Kutswa from Nandi County to Kilifi County

11. Boaz Cherutich from Nyandarua County to Migori County

12. Abdirizak Jaldesa from Uasin Gishu County to Kisii County

13. Mr. David Kipkemei from Homabay County to Office of the President, Harambee House

14. Mr. Joseph Rotich from Migori County to Nyanza PA/RC Nyanza

15. Abdi Hassan from Bungoma County to Office of the President, Harambee House

New County Commissioners:

1. Fredrick Ndunga as County Commissioner Machakos County

2. Paul Rotich as County Commissioner Siaya County

3. Mathias Mbogai Rioba as County Commissioner Tana River County

4. Moses K..Lilan as County Commissioner Homabay County

5. Benson David Leparmorijo as County Commissioner Nyandarua County

6. Josephine Ouko as County Commissioner Bomet County