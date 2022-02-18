RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Matiang'i orders arrest of principal after bandit attack left 15 students injured

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The school bus was ambushed on Thursday evening while returning from a trip.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaks to the media

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered the arrest of Tot High School after a bandit attack that left 15 students hospitalised.

Speaking on Friday February 18, Dr Matiang’i said that the principal erred by allowing the school buses to operate past required hours.

The attack we heard about in Tot, ought not to have happened in the first place because that school was in violation of government policy of transporting children beyond 6:00 p.m.

I have spoken to the Inspector General of Police this morning, Education officials and TSC. I agree with the inspector general, he has to arrest that principal and prosecute him for violating public policy,” Matiang’i said.

He added that the school administrator should have been cognizant of the fact that the location had been classified as an operation zone due to recent insecurity.

During the attack, one of the school bus drivers was shot dead. Two teachers suffered multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.

Taking to Twitter, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen lashed out at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the insecurity in the area.

Bwana CS Fred Matiang'i and the IG I hope you are aware that earlier in the evening a convoy of three Buses carrying students of Tot Secondary School was attacked along Arror-Tot road. I thought you said never again? Despite your promises, no operation, no protection,” he said.

Tot High school signage Pulse Live Kenya

A saloon car driver on Thursday February 17, crashed into a primary school in Kisumu County, leaving 11 students injured.

Reports reaching the news desk indicated that the accident happened at 9:00 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside one of the classrooms at Lake Victoria Primary School.

The students were inside the classroom as their second lesson of the day was underway. The injured students were rushed to Nyalenda Health Center.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

