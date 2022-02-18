Matiang'i orders arrest of principal after bandit attack left 15 students injured

Speaking on Friday February 18, Dr Matiang’i said that the principal erred by allowing the school buses to operate past required hours.

The school bus was ambushed on Thursday evening while returning from a trip.

“The attack we heard about in Tot, ought not to have happened in the first place because that school was in violation of government policy of transporting children beyond 6:00 p.m.

“I have spoken to the Inspector General of Police this morning, Education officials and TSC. I agree with the inspector general, he has to arrest that principal and prosecute him for violating public policy,” Matiang’i said.

He added that the school administrator should have been cognizant of the fact that the location had been classified as an operation zone due to recent insecurity.

Driver of Tot High School bus shot dead

During the attack, one of the school bus drivers was shot dead. Two teachers suffered multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.

Taking to Twitter, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen lashed out at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the insecurity in the area.

“Bwana CS Fred Matiang'i and the IG I hope you are aware that earlier in the evening a convoy of three Buses carrying students of Tot Secondary School was attacked along Arror-Tot road. I thought you said never again? Despite your promises, no operation, no protection,” he said.

