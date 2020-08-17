Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Monday failed to appear before the Senate's Intelligence and Security Committee with his PA claiming that he was on leave as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"They've sent an SMS and one of the officers at the office of the CS did inform us that the CS is on 10-day leave which was given by the President, therefore he was not available. And by extension, the PS, the IG and the DCI cannot come without being accompanied by the minister. Therefore the committee decided to report accordingly. Mr. Speaker you can give us further direction," Senator Yusuf Haji said in his capacity as Chairman of the Senate's Security Committee.

However, Matiang'i's social media team betrayed him after posting photos of the CS hard at work at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The CS presided over the launch of a BodaBoda Information Management System alongside ICT CS Joe Mucheru.

The post became the subject of heated in the Senate where a section of Senators accused Matiang'i and the Interior Ministry officials of undermining the powers of Parliament.

"I respect your authority Mr. Speaker. Others should too. The Senate committee on national security was told that the CS was on leave. If you look at the Twitter handle of the Interior CS, you will find he has just posted photos showing he was at the KICD launching a bobaboda information management system."

"You cannot say that the vote has no relationship with the arrests. We are not children, the desire was to reduce us from 25 to 23 and achieve the objective of dividing the will of the people. The determination of a historical moment shifts to your sit Mr. Speaker. If you make the same mistake you made in my situation, you will be judged harshly," Elgeyo Markwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said.