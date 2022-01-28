RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Matiang'i unveils new number plates for section of motorists

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

NTSA will replace the red KG plates as from February 1, 2022

CS Fred Matiang'i unveils new special plates for garage operators(KG), tow trucks(KT) & container freight stations(KC)
CS Fred Matiang'i unveils new special plates for garage operators(KG), tow trucks(KT) & container freight stations(KC)

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has released new number plates that will be used by a section of motorists and motor vehicle dealers.

Recommended articles

CS Matiang’i made the unveiling after receiving a report on the revalidation of motor vehicle dealers and operators of garages by a multi-agency team on Friday January 28, 2022.

The government has moved to tighten regulations and curb proceeds of crime laundered through such businesses to fund terrorism among other criminal activities.

The new special plates for garage operators (KG), tow trucks (KT) and container freight stations (KC) launched by NTSA will replace the red KG plates as from February 1, 2022,” CS Matiang’i said.

CS Fred Matiang'i unveils new special plates for garage operators(KG), tow trucks(KT) & container freight stations(KC)
CS Fred Matiang'i unveils new special plates for garage operators(KG), tow trucks(KT) & container freight stations(KC) Pulse Live Kenya

Motor vehicle dealers have until April 30 to present credentials for fresh digital registration.

KG plates are short-term dealership/garage plates with a special insurance cover for vehicles awaiting number plates or without insurance.

KG is a Kenya Garage plate for use by garages and car dealers when they want to put a car on the road that has no insurance.

Government's interest in car dealers

The government has also been trying to get car dealers to help curb money laundering by providing frequent reports to the Finacial Reporting Centre.

The Financial Reporting Centre has been planning to introduce a policy that will compel car dealers to report all transactions above Sh1 million.

FRC acknowledged that second-hand cars contribute to 90 per cent of all car purchases in Kenya, a sector that has become an avenue for money laundering.

Drug dealers, the crooked, and fraudsters have a penchant for buying vehicles, residences, and property in cash, according to the money-laundering watchdog.

For them (car dealers) it is a big challenge because it is an industry that’s not regulated. Other than NTSA issuing permits prescribing them as second hand car dealers, it is more or less unregulated,” FRC Director-General Saitoti ole Maika told the media in 2021.

Car import data

According to the latest data from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics, Kenyans imported an extra 13,753 second hand vehicles in the nine months to September 2021.

Approximately 78,304 cars were imported, which represented a 21 per cent increase from 64,551 units in similar period in 2020.

The increase of the 13,000 plus units is mainly due to overflows from 2020 to 2021. Remember the disruptions when restrictions were imposed, these led to delayed arrivals of orders made,” Charles Munyori the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association explained the jump.

The second-hand automobile market in Kenya is dominated by Japanese vehicles, which account for more than 80% of the market.

Mazda Demio, Toyota Fielder, Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Vanguard, and Nissan X-Trail are just a few of the popular models whose yard prices have risen as a result of supply disruptions and rising transportation costs.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Matiang'i unveils new number plates for section of motorists

Matiang'i unveils new number plates for section of motorists

Meet 2022 presidential hopeful who promises to legalise Marijuana

Meet 2022 presidential hopeful who promises to legalise Marijuana

Health crisis looming as NHIF makes new changes affecting private hospitals

Health crisis looming as NHIF makes new changes affecting private hospitals

National Police Service issues statement regarding terror alert in Nairobi

National Police Service issues statement regarding terror alert in Nairobi

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

Uhuru signs controversial Political Parties Bill into law

Uhuru signs controversial Political Parties Bill into law

Government announces crackdown on Kenyans living below power lines

Government announces crackdown on Kenyans living below power lines

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena