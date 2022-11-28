RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Fabian Simiyu

Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki paid Nairobi City traders amid the ongoing insecurity woes in the capital

Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki (centre) in CBD. [Photo: Kevin Macharia]
Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki (centre) in CBD. [Photo: Kevin Macharia]

Insecurity issues have loomed in Nairobi City and the Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki paid the city traders an impromptu visit to get a clear picture of what has been going on.

Recommended articles

Thugs have taken over the city in the recent past hence posing danger to civilians and especially traders who sell their products until the late hours of the night.

Disturbing videos of people being robbed in broad daylight have been circulating on social media and the CS needed to address it.

Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki (right) interacts with a trader. [Photo: Kevin Macharia]
Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki (right) interacts with a trader. [Photo: Kevin Macharia] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Notorious knife-wielding suspect behind several crimes in Nairobi arrested

“The government is doing whatever it takes to make sure that our citizens are protected from criminals.

"We will maintain our presence in our streets throughout so that people can work and look for livelihoods without the fear of criminals. This activity is not ending anytime soon.

“We won’t have any discussion with gangs and criminals. We will have no conversations with them.

"We will just do what the law requires us to do, and we will put them where the law says criminals must be." Said the CS.

Some of the traders around CBD confirmed to the Interior CS that the incidents have become less rampant after the invention of police officers in the hot spot zones.

Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki (right) shares a light moment with traders in CBD. [Photo: Kevin Macharia]
Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki (right) shares a light moment with traders in CBD. [Photo: Kevin Macharia] Pulse Live Kenya

The traders also attested to normalcy whereby the marketplaces are starting to get crowded once again now that safety is back.

Professor Kindiki was accompanied by County Commissioner Flora Mworoa and Nairobi Regional County Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei and other members of the Security committee.

The CS thanked the police forces that have helped to kick the criminals out of the city hence bringing about a conducive environment for the locals.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

We shall sponsor mass weddings for police officers every year-Dorcas Gachagua

We shall sponsor mass weddings for police officers every year-Dorcas Gachagua

How lorry caused PSV bus to plunge into Kisii River

How lorry caused PSV bus to plunge into Kisii River

Oburu Odinga hospitalized in India, undergoes surgery

Oburu Odinga hospitalized in India, undergoes surgery

Trending

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

Students sitting for an examination

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr. Alfred Mutua displaying his skills at the World Headquarters of Tae Kwondo (Kikkuwon) in South Korea

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Eastleigh cop Rashid Ahmed

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop