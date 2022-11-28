Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Thugs have taken over the city in the recent past hence posing danger to civilians and especially traders who sell their products until the late hours of the night.

Disturbing videos of people being robbed in broad daylight have been circulating on social media and the CS needed to address it.

“The government is doing whatever it takes to make sure that our citizens are protected from criminals.

"We will maintain our presence in our streets throughout so that people can work and look for livelihoods without the fear of criminals. This activity is not ending anytime soon.

“We won’t have any discussion with gangs and criminals. We will have no conversations with them.

"We will just do what the law requires us to do, and we will put them where the law says criminals must be." Said the CS.

Some of the traders around CBD confirmed to the Interior CS that the incidents have become less rampant after the invention of police officers in the hot spot zones.

The traders also attested to normalcy whereby the marketplaces are starting to get crowded once again now that safety is back.

Professor Kindiki was accompanied by County Commissioner Flora Mworoa and Nairobi Regional County Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei and other members of the Security committee.