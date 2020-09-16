Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has said the government will kick start a second campaign for more Kenyans to register for the Huduma Namba.

Kibicho said the second campaign was meant to register those who had failed to participate in the initial campaign in early 2019.

The PS said that once the second campaign was over, the government would start issuing the physical Huduma Namba e-cards before December 2020.

Last year, the government said a total of 31 million Kenyans had registered for the Huduma Namba in a mass drive that ran for seven weeks starting in April 2019.

The registered individuals were, however, not issued with the physical card but an acknowledgement slip.

The process is the subject of an ongoing court case where the High Court halted the registration of Kenyans under Huduma Namba until a determination is made on whether the Huduma Namba infringes on the right of Kenyans to privacy.