International rally driver loses Sh170 million to Nairobi conmen

Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate David Ndungi heard that Ouma claimed he would sell 500kg of gold to Brinke, only for the deal to go south.

The gold was estimated to be worth Sh171 million and the money was transferred from two of the rally driver’s companies; Three Gold BV and Bernhard ten Brinke Holding BV.

Pulse Live Kenya

Brinke’s representatives used at least Ksh20 million to charter a private plane to transport the consignment but the Kenyans did not meet their end of the deal.

“Global Freight Management Limited however has failed, refused and/or declined to deliver the first gold shipment as was agreed in the sale and purchase agreement.

“It later turned out that the defendants herein were acting in concert and in a well-coordinated enterprise to defraud the plaintiffs of their hard-earned monies in the sum of USD 1,589,760 (Ksh171.34 million) in the pretext of a transaction for sale and purchase of gold,” Brinke said in court papers.

Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

The rally driver was planning to purchase gold worth Sh2.1 billion in the long term.

The money was reportedly received by a local law firm which was investigated by the Assets and Recovery Agency after the transactions raised red flags.