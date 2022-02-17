Jimnah Mbaru asks KOT whether he should vie for Nairobi's top seat

On February 16, the financial guru explained how a huge number of Kenyans had encouraged him to run for the most coveted seat in the Kenya’s Capital, for a second time.

"Several people and groups have called urging me to offer myself as a candidate for the Governor of Nairobi during the forthcoming August elections.

“I would like to know what you think. Please give your genuine views whether they are offensive or not," read his tweet.

Pulse Live Kenya

If he goes through with it, Mbaru who is one of Kenya’s richest men will be on a mission to redeem himself following an unsuccessful attempt in the 2013 General Elections when he lost to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Evans Kidero.

His tweet elicited mixed reactions with some such as Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana encouraging him to go in all guns blazing, while others such as journalist Sarah Kimani insisted he should deputise Tim Wanyonyi instead.

"If I had a vote in Nairobi, I would vote for Jimnah Mbaru without hesitation. He is even material for higher office. He will take care of resources, be innovative, & change our super city for real. Nairobians if you want transformation, Mbaru is your man. If you want less, gamble," read Kibwana's tweet.

Kimani's tweet read, "unless you will be Tim Wanyonyi's running mate. You're time barred. We're determined to take back our city."

Current Westlands Member of Parliament (MP) Wanyonyi formally launched his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial bid under the ODM ticket in November last year.