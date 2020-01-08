The Islamic Republic of Iran is on Wednesday set to announce how Kenya would be treated in its escalating tension with Iran.

The Iranian Embassy in Nairobi responded after growing speculation on social media that Kenya was likely to be attacked in the event Iran goes to war with the United States.

"Amid escalating tension between US and Iran, there have been fears Iran may strike US allies including Kenya in retaliation.

"On this note, we are calling a press conference today (Wednesday) at 3pm at the Cultural Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," a press statement from the embassy read in part.

Relations between Iran and the US have escalated after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Commander General Qassem Soleimani.

US authorities claimed that Soleimani had launched attacks against US citizens and interests including in Nairobi.