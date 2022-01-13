RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Irony as Ruto condemns handouts, and dishes out Sh3 million cash

Denis Mwangi

Ruto criticised Raila for his Sh6,000 cash transfer proposal then announced that he had given out Sh3 million to the residents.

Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

Deputy President William Ruto toured Ongata Rongai area on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to popularise his presidential bid.

Speaking to the residents who had gathered, Ruto criticised ODM leader Raila Odinga’s proposal to offer Sh6,000 to vulnerable households.

He said that Kenyans are hardworking and prefer to earn their money as opposed to being given handouts.

These people don’t want to be given handouts, they want to make a living, isn’t that so? That is why I stand before you today to say that the plans President Uhuru Kenyatta and I made in the Big 4, by the end of the year we will allocate Sh100 billion for housing, Agro-processing, value-addition and manufacturing so we can create employment for the youth,” he said.

He also promised to build a clean, modern, five-storey market with adequate parking in Ongata Rongai for small scale traders.

However, in spite of saying that Kenyans can’t live by handouts, the DP announced that he had dished out Sh3 million to traders and bodaboda operators in Kiserian.

I was at the Kiserian market where the traders asked me to give them Sh1 million which I did. When we were at Ngong bodaboda operators asked me to help and I gave them Sh2 million,” stated.

DP Ruto then mocked Odinga for raising concern about his sources of cash, adding that Sh2 million was very little money.

I want to tell him that he should not complain about Sh2 million, that is very little. This year alone we will allocate Sh 50 billion to boost small enterprises,” the deputy president said.

Raila, in a recent tour of Kabete, questioned the source of Ruto’s cash donations.

He claimed that the deputy president was using ill-gotten wealth to promote his presidential bid.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

