A bitter Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has gone after Radio Africa Group following a poll on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill published by The Star.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the Senator sarcastically called for the closure of the media house given that their poll indicated a poor reception of the BBI Bill.

The poll indicated that only 21 per cent of Kenyans support the BBI referendum Bill, a similar sentiment Senator Kang'ata expressed about the Bill in the Mt Kenya region in a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kang'ata and the controversial BBI letter to Uhuru

The controversial letter earned the Senator contempt, especially from officials of the ruling Jubilee party.

Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, while announcing the demotion of Senator Kang'ata, stated that it was not the letter which caused Kang'ata to be removed as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

CS Tuju explained that the Senator's conduct following the letter was unacceptable to the party leadership, noting that Kang'ata should not have written directly to the President.