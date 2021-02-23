Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata on Tuesday became the laughing stock online after six Mt Kenya counties passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The six are now among the up to 30 counties which have approved the Bill.

A photo of a frustrated Kang'ata was soon converted into a meme as his earlier assertion that the Bill was not popular in the region was dismantled.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' joined in the laughter as he reshared the viral meme on his Twitter page.

Senator Kang'ata recently joined the Tanga Tanga camp which has been strongly opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

His fellow colleagues in the camp associated with Deputy President William Ruto have since dismissed the overwhelming support for the Bill as "not a priority".