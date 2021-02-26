In a cryptic tweet, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has alluded that Deputy President Ruto should win the presidency 2022 if the latest tweet is something to go by.

The former Senate Majority Chief Whip posted his tweet with a picture of President Uhuru Kenyatta who had yesterday invited political leaders to a meeting at the State House.

The meeting was to plan the start of the campaign for the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The proposed bill will be subjected to a public vote by May 2021 and will be the first amendment to the 2010 constitution.

Kang'ata is drumming up support for DP Ruto by campaigning for a "Hustler" leadership come 2022.

Both politicians have come out to say that they do not support the BBI initiative backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

His tweet has sparked reactions from amongst Kenyans, and here's what they had to say;