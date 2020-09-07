Deputy President William Ruto has denied the existence of a secret plan between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta to con ODM Leader Raila Odinga through the handshake.

The DP disputed the claim which has previously been advanced by his close allies including former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale.

"There are many people who say it is likely that Uhuru and Ruto have a secret plot to con the former Opposition Leader, I don't know what he is now. Why would we do that as leaders? God has granted us leadership and we cannot become con men.

"That would be disrespect to God and to Kenyans. I would never participate in such tricks," Ruto said in an interview with Weru TV.

The Deputy President said he was sure that the harsh comments coming from people close to the President were not sanctioned by Uhuru.

"These people do not speak on behalf of the President because I know him. He is not a political conman and a betrayer. Very soon these people will be let go," the DP stated.

He, however, admitted being persecuted and humiliated in government, saying it was important for the country to create a culture where leadership is passed in a democratic manner without being harassed.