Islamic State officially claims responsibility for Uganda deadly attack

Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) has claimed the Tuesday attack in the heart of Kampala after three suicide bombers blew themselves up, killing three innocent Ugandans and injuring more than 30 others.
ISCAP is present in East, Central and Southern Africa.
Three attackers on motorcycles blew themselves up near Parliament and the city’s police headquarters. Two officers were among the dead in the blasts that occurred at 10.03am and 10.06am.
The first happened near the checkpoint to the Central Police Station when a man wearing a black jacket and carrying a backpack detonated himself.
The second occurred three minutes later along Parliament Avenue. Two suicide bombers who were riding on motorcycles detonated themselves.
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) announced the launch of the ISCAP in April 2019 to promote the presence of ISIS associated elements within Central, East, and Southern Africa.
According to some Member States, ISCAP membership consists of 2,000 local recruits and foreign terrorist fighters from Burundi, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, the United Republic of Tanzania and Uganda.
