Islamic State officially claims responsibility for Uganda deadly attack

ISCAP is present in East, Central and Southern Africa.

Police officers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) investigate around the police cars destroyed by a bomb explosion in front of Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. - Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala on November 16, 2021, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country. The explosions occurred in the central business district of Kampala near the central police station and the entrance to parliament, police said. (Photo by LAWRENCE KITATTA/AFP via Getty Images)
Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) has claimed the Tuesday attack in the heart of Kampala after three suicide bombers blew themselves up, killing three innocent Ugandans and injuring more than 30 others.

Three attackers on motorcycles blew themselves up near Parliament and the city’s police headquarters. Two officers were among the dead in the blasts that occurred at 10.03am and 10.06am.

The first happened near the checkpoint to the Central Police Station when a man wearing a black jacket and carrying a backpack detonated himself.

The second occurred three minutes later along Parliament Avenue. Two suicide bombers who were riding on motorcycles detonated themselves.

Security forces and forensics officers examine the scene of a blast on a street near the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Two loud explosions rocked Uganda's capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, sparking chaos and confusion as people fled what is widely believed to be coordinated attacks. Pulse Live Kenya

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) announced the launch of the ISCAP in April 2019 to promote the presence of ISIS associated elements within Central, East, and Southern Africa.

According to some Member States, ISCAP membership consists of 2,000 local recruits and foreign terrorist fighters from Burundi, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, the United Republic of Tanzania and Uganda.

