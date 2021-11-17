Islamic State officially claims responsibility for Uganda deadly attack

Three attackers on motorcycles blew themselves up near Parliament and the city’s police headquarters. Two officers were among the dead in the blasts that occurred at 10.03am and 10.06am.

The first happened near the checkpoint to the Central Police Station when a man wearing a black jacket and carrying a backpack detonated himself.

The second occurred three minutes later along Parliament Avenue. Two suicide bombers who were riding on motorcycles detonated themselves.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) announced the launch of the ISCAP in April 2019 to promote the presence of ISIS associated elements within Central, East, and Southern Africa.