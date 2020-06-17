Two people have been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for leaking a CCTV footage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga in Nairobi CBD at night.

Patrick Ambongo and Janet Ayonga were charged on Wednesday with circulating online the CCTV footage which was captured on June 2 2020.

The duo was charged with an unauthorized interception of a computer data contrary to section 17 (1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.

Facing the law

“On 2nd day of June 2020, at around 2020 hours at Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya jointly, jointly intentionally and without authorization intercepted a security CCTV footage capturing the Head of State entourage along Kenyatta avenue,” the charge sheet reads.

The two were arrested on June 6 and were released on Ksh10,000 cash bail each on Wednesday.

They denied the charge before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

The CCTV video that made rounds in social media showed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at Kenyatta Avenue at night in what looked like an inspection tour of the road rehabilitation works in the CBD.