Former US President Barack Obama's elder brother, Malik Obama, was one of the hundreds of Kenyans who have complained of the government's mandatory quarantine.

Malik landed in Kenya from the United States on March 25th after he proceeded to self-quarantine at his home.

A week later, the elder Obama was recalled and placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine in line with the government directive which had ruled out self-quarantine after noticing some Kenyans were flouting the guidelines.

Malik was booked at the KMTC hostels in Nairobi , the cheapest available option, which he described as horrible despite paying a cost of Sh2,000 per day. He was finally released on April 25th.

"30 DAYS HELL ON EARTH!!!: From March 25, 2020 (on arrival from the USA): 23 Days Mandatory (Forced) Quarantine (KMTC-Nairobi) at own expense $460 (Ksh46,000), 7 Days Self-Quarantine (Home). Completed Today... KENYA...PFF!" he tweeted.

The elder Obama has used his Twitter page to criticize the government's response to the Covid19 pandemic.

His criticism of his famous brother has earned him a huge following on Twitter - mainly from supporters of US President Donald Trump whom Malik supports.