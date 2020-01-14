Immediate former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri on Tuesday afternoon issued a statement following the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to relieve him of his duties.

Kiunjuri remarked that the move did no come as a surprise citing that he had endured ridicule during his tenure in office.

"As you know, the President has reorganized his government. I take this opportunity to thank him for our friendship and most importantly for the opportunity and privilege to have served in his government as a Cabinet Secretary.

It was no surprise - Mwangi Kiunjuri's statement after President Uhuru Kenyatta fired him

"The President's decision has taken me by no surprise, I thank God. I feel relieved. Having in the recent past gone through a most difficult year that on a number of occasions has threatened my energy and resolve. Some of you know that I have endured a lot of humiliation and only God and my immediate family know how this made me feel," he conveyed.

Don't cry for me - Mwangi Kiunjuri

The former CS further asked those who support him not to "cry for" him assuring them that he is resilient.

"To my supporters, I urge you to remain calm, be confident and do not cry for me. You all know that I am resilient. We shall overcome. I have faced many challenges in my life, what I have never failed in is to try.

"Make no mistake, I am not going anywhere!" Kiunjuri asserted.

The former CS ended his statement by emphasizing that "for every action there is a reaction" while stating that if he is provoked he will be forced to speak out.