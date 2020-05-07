Narok Senator Ledama OIe Kina has rubbished a letter by the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) removing him as the duly elected Chairperson of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee in the Senate.

In a series of tweets, Senator Ole Kina said that the letter by Senate Minority leader Senator James Orengo should be disregarded because it has no basis.

“Today I chaired my second meeting as the duly elected Chair of Senate Public Accounts Investment Committee. The letter by @orengo_james has got no basis and must be treated with contempt! Because this committee is very powerful they want a push over not Me,” he said in a tweet adding that it was about to get nasty.

The letter came shortly after the Narok Senator said that he had held discussions with Orengo and the ODM party leadership on his election to the powerful committee, reiterating his support for Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It’s about to get Nasty – Senator Ledama breathes fire as ODM dewhips him

“I have had wide consultation on the issue of my elections as chair of @Senate_KE CPAIC with @orengo_james and the @TheODMparty and I want to make the following issues clear! My support for @RailaOdinga and @StateHouseKenya is solid and unshaken they have my unequivocal support,” tweeted Ledama.

Orengo’s letter

Senate Minority leader James Orengo on Wednesday wrote to the Senate Speaker removing Senator Ole Kina from the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee as the elected Chairperson and the Senate Business Committee.

"In accordance to Senate Standing Order 190, I hereby give notice of the discharge and removal of Senator Ledama Ole Kina from the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee and the Senate Business Committee," read Orengo's letter.

