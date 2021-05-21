Its Beautiful - Ruto Speaks on Chief Justice Swearing In Ceremony

The DP noted that having more women at the helm of leadership shares in Kenya’s collective aspiration to be a society founded on equality and inclusion.

“The swearing-in of Justice Martha Koome is a bright dawn delivering overdue justice and vindicates our collective aspiration to be a society founded on equality, inclusion and Constitutionalism.The more women at the helm of leadership the richer and fairer we are. It's BEAUTIFUL, "read the DP’s message.

The DP’s message comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta out rightly refused to read the speech which had been prepared by his handlers mentioning that he did not intend to tell the new CJ how to do her job.