It’s been a year full of growth and amazing life lessons - Murkomen recounts

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said that life after he was removed as Majority Leader has been full of growth and amazing life lessons.
In a tweet, the legislator recounted how Speaker Ken Lusaka promised to provide reasons for his ouster, alongside Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, but one year later, no reason has been given.
He mentioned that he loves how his life has turned out after the removal from Senate leadership.
"It was around this time on 11th May 2020 when @susankihika and I were illegally removed from office. @SpeakerKLusaka promised to give reasons for his ruling at a future date. We are still waiting 😂😂😂. It’s been a year full of growth and amazing life lessons. I Love it," said Murkomen.
Murkomen and Kihika were ousted on the May 11, 2020.
His words came as Speaker Lusaka gazetted the Senate seat held by Isaac Mwaura vacant.
Mwaura was stripped his nomination following a long battle with the Jubilee Party
