Renowned economist and public intellectual David Ndii on Monday breathed fire after he was questioned on his marital links to a famous political family now referred to as dynasties.

Ndii was asked if his anti-dynasty campaign was likely to be affected by conflict of interest based on the fact that he is married to a member of the Gatabaki family of Kiambu - which qualifies for the dynasty tag.

The economist did not take the comment likely and responded by using the F word on blogger Githaka Wamuhu who had posed the question.

"Ndii married into one of the most connected political families in Kiambu(the Gatabakis). Someone should ask him how he will handle the conflict of interest of fighting the dynasties while being married to one of theirs," Wamuhu posed.

"Its none of his f**cking business. I don’t work for him, or anyone. My politics is personal— I am not accountable to anyone as to why, how, when or with whom I do it," Ndii responded.

Ndii's wife, Mwende Gatabaki Ndii, is a daughter of Senior Chief Peter Gatabaki of Githunguri.

The Gatabaki family is one of the most powerful in Kenya with their scions controlling various business and political discourses in Kenya.

Ndii's sister in law, Rachel Gabaki, is a sister to Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe. She is married to Mwende's brother - former Githunguri MP Njehu Gatabaki.

Rachel's daughter, Natasha is married to State House deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.

Ndii's niece, Paloma Gatabaki is the producer of Tony Gachoka's political show - Point Blank.

Another of Ndii's in-laws is Jane Gatabaki who was married to Muinga Chokwe who was Works Minister in Jomo Kenyatta's Cabinet.