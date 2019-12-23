Jackson Njau Kinyanjui, a suspect in the Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal, was on Monday arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he jetted back into the country.

Mr Njau is among the 26 suspects who were arraigned in court to answer to charges over the multi-billion scandal.

"Jackson Njau Kinyanjui; a wanted fraud suspect was last night arrested upon his arrival from USA, at the JKIA following orders issued by DCI HQ on 22nd July 2019.

Jackson Njau Kinyanjui, suspect in Arror/Kimwarer dams scandal arrested at JKIA

"The suspect, wanted for the offence of fraud regarding the Arror/Kimwarer dams scandal, was stopped by immigration officers before being handed over to DCI detectives. Upon interrogation he alleged that he had been cleared to travel on securing his passport from Milimani Law Courts after previous arrest. He remains in police custody as further investigations ensue," a statement from DCI outlined.

The dams scandal saw former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his Planning PS Kamau Thugge suspended and replaced from their offices.