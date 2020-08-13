Sirisia MP John Waluke’s lawyers engaged in a fierce row over his representation during the hearing of an application for bail in the Ksh297 million maize theft case.

Lawyers Elijah Ongoya and Evans Ondieki disagreed on who had been directed by the MP to argue the bail application in court.

It all began after Ondieki told Justice John Onyiego he had furnished the court and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with more documents for Waluke’s appeal.

“I was appointed by Waluke himself. I got the (lower court’s) proceedings on Monday and saw there is one aspect that I need to cover. That is why I have put a short supplementary submission,” Ondieki said.

Sirisia MP John Waluke

Confusion

However, Ongoya appeared uninformed of the new documents and Ondieki’s appointment.

He told the court MP Waluke had told him to proceed with the bail application.

“I’m embarrassed at the development because up to this morning I had firm instructions to proceed with the application," the lawyer stated.

Ongoya's request to the judge to confirm from Mr Waluke who was following the proceedings virtually from prison was denied.