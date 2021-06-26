Jakoyo Midiwo's burial turns chaotic as police use teargas on mourners

The burial which is currently happening in Siaya County saw hundreds of mourners turn to view the body of the late politician but reports say they were not allowed to view the body.

The chopper carrying Midiwo's remains and family members arrived in Gem, Akala sub-county, a few minutes past 10 am on Saturday, June 26.

The body was taken to his first wife Betty before being taken to the house of the second widow Rose Olayo for prayers.

Jakoyo's body was later on taken to Ndori primary school where mourners had gathered to catch a glimpse of the ex-legislator's coffin and to pay their last respects.

ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, who is Jakoyo’s cousin, has arrived in Gem with wife Ida to attend the burial.

Jakoyo passed away on Monday, 14th June 2021.

Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga disclosed the family had been hit by a double tragedy following the death of their Uncle.

Winnie mentioned that Midiwo’s death came hours after he had lost his elder sister, who happens to be their Aunt.