Jakoyo Midiwo's burial turns chaotic as police use teargas on mourners

Dorothy Michieka

The mourners had been denied a chance to view the body of the the late Midiwo

The funeral service of the former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo has turned chaotic after police officers lobbed teargas to disperse mourners.

The burial which is currently happening in Siaya County saw hundreds of mourners turn to view the body of the late politician but reports say they were not allowed to view the body.

The chopper carrying Midiwo's remains and family members arrived in Gem, Akala sub-county, a few minutes past 10 am on Saturday, June 26.

The chopper carrying Midiwo's remains
The chopper carrying Midiwo's remains
The body was taken to his first wife Betty before being taken to the house of the second widow Rose Olayo for prayers.

Jakoyo's body was later on taken to Ndori primary school where mourners had gathered to catch a glimpse of the ex-legislator's coffin and to pay their last respects.

ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, who is Jakoyo’s cousin, has arrived in Gem with wife Ida to attend the burial.

Raila Odinga arrives for Jakoyo Midiwo's burial
Raila Odinga arrives for Jakoyo Midiwo's burial

Jakoyo passed away on Monday, 14th June 2021.

Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga disclosed the family had been hit by a double tragedy following the death of their Uncle.

Winnie mentioned that Midiwo’s death came hours after he had lost his elder sister, who happens to be their Aunt.

“We lost Jakoyo today but many don’t know we lost his elder sister Julia on Sunday. Double tragedy. A tragic loss. Gutted! Nind gi kwe Auntie & Uncle” shared Winnie Odinga.

Dorothy Michieka

