James Nyoro has finally been sworn in as the new Governor of Kiambu County.

Nyoro took his oath of office at a ceremony presided over by High Court Judge Justice John Onyiego.

The ceremony was marred by delay that saw guests wait anxiously for more than two hours from the slotted 10am to 12.45pm when he was sworn in.

On Thursday, the Judiciary cancelled the DG's swearing in ceremony citing legal compliance issues.

Justice Onyiego declined to swear in Nyoro as the swearing in ceremony had not been gazetted indicating the time and place for the ceremony.

The gazette notice was immediately published on Thursday evening announcing Nyoro would be sworn in on Friday 10am at the Kiambu County Headquarters.

On Friday morning, High Court Judge Weldon Korir declined a request made by former Governor Ferdinand Waititu who wanted the swearing in ceremony to be halted until a petition questioning the process of his impeachment was heard and determined.